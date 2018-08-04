Local Realtor Brings Professional Training to Divorce Real Estate Transactions

Brett Buschbom, with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices, has completed coursework to earn the RCS-D designation as a Real Estate Collaboration Specialist – Divorce.

An RCS-D Realtor, Buschbom is professionally trained to neutralize divorce real estate as a business transaction in the best interest of the house, and each divorcing spouse.

Buschbom also serves as a project manager working with clients and their lawyers and can refer real estate and financial professionals specializing in divorce. He completed some $6 million in divorce real estate transactions in 2017.

Buschbom is a California licensed real estate agent and member of the Berkshire Hathaway Leading Edge Society, which recognizes the top-performing 7 percent of real estate brokers in the Berkshire Hathaway Nationwide Network.

Buschbom offers leading market experience to buyers, sellers, and investors in Santa Barbara, Montecito, Goleta, Carpinteria, Hope Ranch, Summerland and other nearby areas. His office is in Montecito at 1170 Coast Village Road. Contact him at 805-451-9108.

— Brett Buschbom for Brett Buschbom Real Estate.