Local Red Cross Volunteers Deploy to Colorado to Assist Flooding Victims

By Giselle Gomez for the American Red Cross | September 16, 2013 | 11:53 a.m.

Seven local Red Cross volunteers have deployed to Colorado to assist with relief operations, bringing comfort and care to thousands of people forced from their homes by devastating flash flooding.

These volunteers include Stephanie Anderson of Carpinteria, Marion Cozart of Santa Barbara, Coleen Hefley of Santa Ynez, Donald Lagrand of Cambria, Elizabeth Lepey of Newbury Park, Ricky Maynez of Ventura and Sandy Bilham of Westlake Village.

This team of local volunteers joins more than 250 trained Red Cross disaster workers who are currently deployed to Colorado, helping provide food, shelter and relief supplies, as stranded residents arrive after being airlifted out of flooded neighborhoods. Sunday night, as many as 1,000 people stayed in 24 shelters across the state.

The Red Cross is working closely with local emergency management officials, the Colorado National Guard and community organizations to ensure people get the help they need.  Working with the Southern Baptist Convention, the Red Cross has served more than 7,100 meals and snacks.

Government officials estimate that as many as 18,000 homes are affected by the Colorado flooding. Access to some communities remains difficult due to flood waters and damaged roads. As these areas begin to re-open, the Red Cross will be there to assess the damage, distribute relief supplies and support a recovery effort that will take weeks and months.

Flooding has also caused numerous evacuations in New Mexico and Texas, and Red Cross workers are helping people in those states, providing shelter, meals and comfort for those affected. More than 50 people spent Sunday night in four shelters in New Mexico and Texas. The region continues to be a relief priority for the Red Cross as more rain is expected in the area from tropical storm systems over the next few days.

How to Help

People across the flooded areas need help now. The Red Cross has launched a massive relief effort to help people in Colorado, New Mexico and Texas and needs the continued support of the public to help those affected. People can make a donation to support Red Cross Disaster Relief by clicking here, calling 800.RED.CROSS (800.733.2767) or texting the word REDCROSS to 90999 to make a $10 donation. Contributions may also be sent to your local Red Cross chapter.

— Giselle Gomez is a regional communications manager for the American Red Cross.

