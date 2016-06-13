Local Restaurants Join Forces for Dine Out for CADA Kids Fundraiser

The Council on Alcoholism and Drug Abuse is preparing for its third annual Dine Out for CADA Kids, Santa Barbara’s largest one day dine-out fundraiser.

This exciting day-long event will be held Thursday, June 30, 2016, and it’s proceeds will support CADA’s youth substance prevention programs, which reach thousands of area youth each year.

Residents are invited to dine at their favorite participating restaurant. Up to 25 percent of proceeds will go to support CADA Kids. CADA Kids Programs include:

» The Mentor Program: Providing mentors to local kids at risk.

» Teen Court at the Daniel Bryant Center: Intervention and recovery services for teens.

» START and CARE: Early intervention programs in local grade schools.

» Friday Night Live: Leadership programs at all county secondary schools.

» Youth Service Specialists: Specially trained on-campus counselors.

In 2015, over 1,000 patrons visited 1 of the 25 participating restaurants, raising over $10,000 for CADA Kids programs.

“This show of solidarity by so many restaurant owners and managers speaks volumes for their commitment to helping youth in our community make healthy choices,” said CADA President Ed Stonefelt. “We are looking forward to another banner year.”

2016 Dine Out For CADA Kids Restaurants include: Benchmark eatery, bouchon, ​Brophy Bros., Bucatini, Ca’ Dario, Ca’ Dario Pizzaria, Cajun Kitchen, Chuck’s Waterfront Grill, Endless Summer bar-cafe, Farmer Boy Restaurant, Fresco Café, High Sierra House, Jill’s Place, Joe’s Café, McDonald’s, Mulligans Cafe and Bar, On The Alley, opal restaurant and bar, Paradise Cafe, Pascucci-Santa Barbara, Pascucci-Goleta, Roy, Savoy Cafe and Deli, Toma and Tre Lune.

For more information, visit www.DineOutForCADAKids.org.

— Catherine Remak is the director of corporate development and communications at CADA.