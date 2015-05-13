Local Restaurants Teaming Up to Support ‘Dine Out for CADA Kids’ Fundraiser

The Council on Alcoholism and Drug Abuse is preparing for its second annual Dine Out for CADA Kids, Santa Barbara’s largest one day Dine Out fundraiser!

This exciting daylong event will be held Tuesday, June 30 and supports CADA’s youth substance prevention programs reaching thousands of area youngsters. Residents are invited to dine at their favorite participating restaurant. Up to 25 percent of proceeds will go to support CADA Kids.

CADA Kids includes:

» The Mentor Program

» Teen Court at the Daniel Bryant Center

» START and CARE — early intervention programs in grade schools

» Friday Night Live & Club Live leadership programs

» Youth Service Specialists — serving all local public junior high and high schools

In its inaugural year, over 1,000 patrons visited one of the 21 restaurants signed up and the event raised over $10,000 for CADA Kids programs.

“This show of solidarity by so many restaurant owners and managers speaks volumes for their commitment to helping youth in our community make healthy choices," CADA President Ed Stonefelt said. "We are looking forward to another banner year.”

To sign up as a participating restaurant or for more information, visit DineOutForCADAKids.org.

— Catherine Remak represents the Council on Alcoholism and Drug Abuse.