Local Rotary Clubs Build International Partnership in Nicaragua

By Laurie Small for the Rotary Club of Santa Barbara | October 23, 2013 | 2:17 p.m.

Local Rotary Clubs including Santa Barbara Sunrise, Santa Barbara and Santa Paula recently partnered with the Rotary Club of Ciudad Sandino in Nicaragua to improve health-care services in the region.

A nine-member team traveled to Cuajachillo 2 in Nicaragua in late September bringing expertise, medical and building supplies, and unbridled enthusiasm to assist local villagers.

In addition to physician services provided by Dr. Laura Polito, the Rotarians worked together with local people to make improvements at two clinics. Much of this effort was made possible through grants from the Rotary International Foundation.

A longer-term project is to bring clean water to the villages of Cuajachillo 2 and Trinidad Central. During this trip, members of the Rotary team met with Nicaraguan officials and representatives from the state water company to collaborate on the project.

This project demonstrates Rotary International’s commitment around the world to improve the health and safety of developing nations through accessible clean water sources.

Local Rotary Clubs will celebrate Rotary Foundation Month in November to highlight the important work accomplished by the foundation around the world.

Click here to learn more about Rotary, an international service club or to attend a Rotary Club meeting.

— Laurie Small is the public relations chairwoman for the Rotary Club of Santa Barbara.

