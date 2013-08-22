Local Rotary Clubs Give Foodbank a Lift with Donated Electric Pallet Jack

Eight local Rotary Clubs have banded together to benefit the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County with a first-time joint major donation that will, literally, give the nonprofit a boost in the form of an electric pallet jack.

On Thursday, representatives from the eight local Rotary Clubs presented an electric pallet jack to Foodbank staff at the organization’s warehouse in Santa Barbara.

The need for this specialized logistics equipment caught the attention of the Rotary Club of Carpinteria Morning, the Rotary Club of Carpinteria, the Rotary Club of Santa Barbara North, the Rotary Club of Santa Barbara Sunrise, the Rotary Club of Santa Barbara, the Rotary Club of Montecito, the Rotary Club of Goleta Noontime and the Rotary Club of Goleta.

The clubs pooled funds to purchase the $5,000 electric pallet jack that will make loading and unloading food and supplies easier and more efficient.

This is the first time the eight clubs have collaborated on a project to serve a common group.

“Members in Rotary International are committed to ‘Service Above Self’ and working to make the world a better place,” said Bill Boyd, area district governor. “We saw an opportunity to provide a piece of vital equipment that would help Foodbank exponentially help others and wanted to do our part.”

— Candice Tang Nyholt is a publicist representing the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County.