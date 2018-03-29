Monday, June 4 , 2018, 4:25 pm | A Few Clouds 65º

 
 
 
 
Local Roundup

Local Roundup: San Marcos Basketball Star Jackson Stormo Commits to Pepperdine

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | March 29, 2018 | 2:19 p.m.

One of the FAQs about the San Marcos basketball boys basketball team during its incredible CIF championship season was: Where is Jackson Stormo going to play college basketball?

The answer is Pepperdine.

Stormo posted on Twitter that he’s committed to Pepperdine.

The Royals’ outstanding 6-foot-9 center will play for Lorenzo Romar, who is returning to coach the Waves. He was at Pepperdine from 1996-99, later coached at St. Louis University and Washington, and this past season was the associate head coach at Arizona.

He'll be getting a tremendous post player in Stormo.

Stormo averaged a double-double of 17.8 points and 12.8 rebounds in addition to 2.3 assists and 2.6 blocks per game. His all-around game led San Marcos to the CIF-Southern Section 2A Division title, the first boys basketball title in school history.

He was named the 2A Division Player of the Year.

John Brontsema Elevated to Double-A Level

John Brontsema, a former Santa Barbara High and UC Irvine baseball standout and a 26th-round draft pick of the Kansas City Royals in 2016, has been promoted to the Double-A level and will play for the Northwest Arkansas Naturals of the Texas League.

Brontsema was given the Double-A assignment after completing spring training with the Royals.

The infielder finished last season at the advanced Single-A level with the Wilmington Blue Rocks of the Carolina League.

Jessica Gaffney Has Big Game for CMS

Santa Barbara High alum Jessica Gaffney, a senior at Claremont-Mudd-Scripps, scored five goals on five shots to lead the Athenas to an 11-7 comeback win over Whittier in a recent SCIAC water polo game.

CMS improved to 6-2 in the SCIAC and 13-8 overall.

Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

