Local Runners Place 10th in Western States 100-Mile Race

Santa Barbara ultra runners Kate Elliott and Kris Brown were top-10 finishers at the prestigious Western States 100-Mile Endurance Run in the Sierra Nevada mountains and foothills, June 23-24.

Brown placed 10th overall in a time of 17 hours, 20 minutes, 9 seconds and Elliott was the 10th women’s finisher in 20:04.38.

Both runners are sponsored by the Santa Barbara-based running apparel company, rabbit.

The runners had to deal with daytime temperatures in the high 90s in a race that starts in the mountains at Squaw Valley and ends 100.2 miles later in the foothills town of Auburn. The runners climb more than 18,000 feet and descend nearly 23,000 feet before they reach the finish line at Placer High School.

There were 299 finishers in the race, which is the oldest 100-mile trail race in the world.

Santa Barbara’s Dave Odell, the athletic director at Westmont College, finished the race in 27:14.23, good for 182nd place.

Jim Walmsley of Flagstaff, Ariz., won the race in a course record of 14:30.04, breaking Timothy Olson’s previous mark of 14:46.44 set in 2012.

The women’s champion was Courtney Dauwalter of Golden, Col., with a time of 17:27.00.

