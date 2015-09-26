Local School Districts Grappling with Shortage of Substitute Teachers

Advice

Santa Barbara County schools are experiencing a dearth of qualified substitute teachers in classrooms, a problem that is hitting North County schools the hardest.

Most school districts in the county are actively seeking substitute teachers to help fill the gaps not being met by full-time teachers.

The California Teachers Association has stated in the past that attracting and keeping instructors in classrooms remains a challenge, and that about a third of the teaching force in the state is nearing retirement.

The teachers union has estimated that California will need need an additional 100,000 teachers over the next decade to meet that demand.

In the Santa Maria Joint Union High School District alone, more than 5,600 substitute teaching jobs were created for the 2014-2015 school year, according to district spokesman Kenny Klein.

That number amounts to an average of more than 30 needed per day in a district in which enrollment is growing at a rapid rate.

Klein said the district was unable to fill 298 jobs during the last school year, and 223 teachers were affected by those vacancies.

The Santa Maria district is the county’s largest with nearly 400 teachers.

“The lack of substitutes is impacting education in the Santa Maria Valley,” Klein said in a statement to Noozhawk.

“Sadly, we are all sharing from the same substitute pool,” he said. “A good and solid substitute could find three jobs every day.

“During the times when districts aren’t hiring, there are more substitutes. Now, resources are flowing, people are being hired, and that’s going to cut into the sub pool.”

Ann Peak, a coordinator with the Santa Barbara Unified School District, said individuals interested in becoming a substitute teacher must have a bachelor’s degree and pass a California Basic Education exam. Click here for more information from the school district.

Peak said the district is relying on long-term substitutes to fill in for teachers out on maternity leave. Four teachers currently are out caring for newborns, she added, with two more expectant teachers about to go on leave.

The Santa Barbara district also relies on short-term substitutes if teachers have the flu or other short-term issues.

About 200 substitutes serve the district, from preschool through 12th grade.

The Guadalupe Union School District also is seeking substitute teachers, and is holding a recruiting event from 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Mary Buren Elementary School library, 1050 Peralta St.

Attendees will receive a free Subway sandwich dinner and will hear from the district’s administrative team about substitute teaching duties and opportunities.

— Noozhawk staff writer Lara Cooper can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .