Local Scout Leader John Brinker Earns Service Award

Los Padres Council of the Boy Scouts of America has announced that John Brinker, council president, is being honored with the Silver Beaver Award.

The award recognizes Scouting members with exceptional character who have provided distinguished service within a Boy Scouts council.

Brinker, a Santa Barbara resident, became president of the Los Padres Council in January 2017. He is an Eagle Scout and has served on the Los Padres Council Board for three years as the South Coast District chair.

The Silver Beaver Award is presented by the National Court of Honor. Brinker will receive his award at the Los Padres Council’s 2018 Council Annual Recognition Dinner Saturday, Feb. 10, at the Santa Maria Country Club.

Also receiving Silver Beaver Awards at the dinner are Lana Gundrey, Cachuma District membership chair, and Aaron Houston, Cachuma District commissioner.

Brinker enjoyed a 32-year career in the field of financial services and investment management. He served as vice chairman of Bernzott Capital Advisors from 2013-15, when he retired to take up volunteer activities and travel.

Previously, for some 18 years, Brinker held executive positions at Santa Barbara Bank & Trust, including as a manager, working in the Trust and Investment Services Division, and as chief investment officer.

Brinker earned a Bachelor of Science degree in geology from Juniata College in Huntingdon, PA.

After serving for five years on active duty as a cryptologic officer in the U.S. Navy, Brinker completed an MBA program in finance at the Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania.

He has been a member of the CFA Institute and CFA Society of Los Angeles since 1995.

Over the years, Brinker also has held a number of trustee and leadership positions in nonprofits and educational institutions. He served as chairman of the Santa Barbara Botanic Garden Board of Trustees, 2012 through 2013.

Brinker moved to trustee emeritus status at Juniata College in 2014 after serving for 17 years as a trustee. He also has been a member of Rotary International since 1990 and is a past president and three time Paul Harris Fellow.

— Jennifer Goddard for Los Padres Council of Boy Scouts of America.