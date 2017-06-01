Monday, April 30 , 2018, 10:22 pm | Fair 54º

 
 
 
 

Local Sculptor Carves Out First Place Win at Art Exhibit

Out of Place artists' works on display at Westmont Ridley-Tree Museum of Art

Cody Cammbell’s collage, A House Divided, won second honorable mention. (Westmont College)
By Scott Craig for Westmont College | June 1, 2017

Santa Barbara sculptor Joan Rosenberg-Dent won Best of Show and the $1,000 Diane Dodds and David Reichert First Prize at the recent opening reception of Westmont’s annual Out of Place exhibit featuring 36 Tri-Country artists.

The show runs through June 24 in the Westmont Ridley-Tree Museum of Art.

Ro Snell won first honorable mention, Cody Cammbell won second honorable mention, Tom Pazderka won third honorable mention, and Sonya Kotler won the Art Council award.

Ruth Estévez, the director and curator of the Roy and Edna Disney/CalArts Theater (REDCAT) in Los Angeles since 2012, juried the show. She reviewed 340 entries by 155 artists, selecting 52 works for exhibition.

The artists are from Santa Barbara, Ventura and San Luis Obispo counties and use media ranging from stone sculpture, painting and collage.

“We had one of the best responses yet for our juried show Out of Place,” said Judy Larson, museum director and R. Anthony Askew professor of art history.

“Ruth selected 36 artists who interpreted our theme in a variety of provocative and interesting ways. This is a very strong showing of artists from the Central Coast region,” Askew said.

Estévez, originally from Bilbao, Spain, was previously at Museum of Contemporary Art Carrillo Gil in Mexico City, where she co-founded the nonprofit LIGA, Space for Architecture.

At REDCAT, Estévez has worked with such artists as Pablo Bronstein, Javier Tellez, and Allora & Calzadilla.

Her current projects include It is Obvious from the Map, which examines the role of maps and mapmaking in the migration crisis between zones of conflict around the Mediterranean Sea and the Middle East.

In 2013, Estévez published Edgardo Aragon: La Trampa — the Trap, a bilingual book that was the first devoted to the work of Aragon, one of Mexico’s most promising artists.

Estévez holds a master’s degree in art history from Mexico’s National Autonomous University where she is completing a doctorate.

The museum is open 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday through Friday and 11 a.m-5 p.m. Saturdays. It is closed Sundays and college holidays. For more information, visit www.westmontmuseum.org or contact the museum at 565-6162.

— Scott Craig for Westmont College.

 
