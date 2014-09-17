Local Seniors Invited to ‘Food Food & Food’ Event in Lompoc

A Food Food & Food event, sponsored by several local organizations, will be held at 9 a.m. Friday, Sept. 26 at the DeWees Community and Senior Center, 1120 W. Ocean Ave. in Lompoc.

“All senior citizens from the Lompoc Valley are invited to this event to celebrate food and our local resources,” said Sue Slavens, city recreation coordinator. "This event will feature three cooking demonstrations, a physical activity demonstration, presentation on ‘Rethink Your Drink,’ a luncheon and goody bags. This event is free to senior citizens age 60 and older.”

“The three cooking demonstrations will focus on 'Cooking Healthy with Vegetables,' 'Cooking on a Budget' and 'Cooking for Diabetics,'” said Margaret Weiss, community educator at Sansum Clinic. “Recent studies prove a direct relationship with healthy eating and physical activity. So we are pleased to have a YMCA representative to show some simple movements that can make a difference.”

Sponsors of this event include the Area Agency on Aging, Community Action Commission, Healthy Lompoc Coalition, Food Bank, The Gildea Foundation, Meridian Senior Living, Sansum Clinic, Lompoc Valley Medical Center, Goleta Senior Center and the City Recreation Division.

For additional information, contact Slavens at 805.875.8098, or Joyce Ellen Lippman, director of the Area Agency on Aging, at 805.925.9554 or 800.510.2020.

— Joyce Ellen Lippman is director of the Area Agency on Aging.