Wednesday, April 11 , 2018, 2:39 am | Fair 60º

 
 
 
 
Baseball

Chic Boutiques, Mainstay Services All at Home in Montecito Country Mart’s Laid-Back Space

From fashionistas to families with small children, Coast Village Road shopping center offers something for everyone

Click to view larger
(Montecito Country Mart photo)
By Emmalia Sutherland, Special to Noozhawk | January 15, 2016 | 4:40 p.m.
Mike McGee / Noozhawk video
Click to view larger
(Montecito Country Mart photo)

Montecito Country Mart may be a traditional, all-purpose community shopping center, but the complex has the look and feel of a rambling “retail village.”

The unique design is all part of the appeal, and just as intentional.

Jim Rosenfield, principal of J.S. Rosenfield & Co., the owner of the shopping center, has long been drawn to Santa Barbara County and to the rural, understated ambiance exemplified by the San Ysidro Ranch in the Montecito foothills.

“I think people would rather have unique offerings that are reflective of their unique communities,” said Rosenfield, who acquired the property at 1000 Coast Village Road in 2007. 

Unlike many other shopping centers in California, Montecito Country Mart proudly sports a retro, 1960s style. A lot of effort went into preserving the original architecture of the buildings, many of which were built in 1948.

“Preserving the property and bringing it back to what it was is very important to me,” Rosenfield said. “It’s the continuity that keeps me coming back​.

“I tend to look back at history and use that as a roadmap for the future. I fall in love with businesses that are not as popular, such as independent book stores, barber shops or post offices.”

Montecito Country Mart offers its visitors a diverse merchandising mix that includes services like a post office, a barber shop, a hair salon, a dry cleaners, a grocery store and a coffee shop, along with retail gems such as a bookstore, a toy store and numerous fashion-forward boutiques.

“I believe people still appreciate the ability to shop in a nice, old-fashioned environment that has the immediacy of being able to talk to someone about which products to buy,”​ Rosenfield said.

Jim Rosenfield, owner of Montecito Country Mart. Click to view larger
Jim Rosenfield, owner of Montecito Country Mart. (Montecito Country Mart photo)

Montecito Country Mart also houses a number of hip, upscale clothing hot spots, such as Calypso St. Barth, Hudson | Grace, Intermix​James Perse, Kendall ConradMalia Mills, and more.

“We tend to like boutique shops that are independently owned and operated,” Rosenfield said.

The property encompasses a beautiful courtyard, which was designed to be a venue for people to connect with others in a comfortable, warm, charming environment.

“A funny thing happens when you put this mix of stores together,” Rosenfield said. “It attracts a magical group of people​.”

Children especially love coming to the Montecito Country Mart because of the free pony rides on Saturdays and — always — the chance to receive one of the center’s signature big red balloons!

“Although our primary customer base is families, everybody finds something they are happy with,,” Rosenfield said.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 