Local Singer-Songwriter David Crosby is First ‘Golden Star’ in Rona Barrett’s New Celebrity Campaign

David Crosby, local musician and singer-songwriter, has recently been announced as the first celebrity to become a “Golden Star” as part of the Rona Barrett Foundation’s new Golden Stars campaign for the Golden Inn & Village (GIV).

Crosby and his wife Jan have chosen to honor the memory of Jan’s mother as the first “Golden Stars” and will have a permanent plaque naming one of the 60 affordable senior apartments at the GIV.

After spending three decades as an entertainment journalist interviewing Hollywood’s top celebrities, Rona Barrett is now reaching out to the stars in a new way — to become “Golden Stars” and support the GIV.

The GIV will be the Santa Ynez Valley’s first affordable residential senior housing facility. The goal of the Golden Stars campaign is to have each of the 60 affordable senior living apartments within the GIV sponsored by a “Golden Star” within the entertainment industry, which will then be named in their honor.

The former celebrity journalist and now senior advocate has introduced the Golden Stars campaign to help make a difference in the lives of seniors who need to know that they are not forgotten and alone in their Golden Years.

“I am thrilled that my dear friends David and Jan Crosby have chosen to participate in my Golden Stars campaign and help our vulnerable seniors access housing that allows them to age in place,” said Barrett, CEO and founder of the Rona Barrett Foundation. “The campaign provides an exciting opportunity for people — whether they be in the entertainment industry or the community — to really become involved in the future of the Golden Inn & Village.”

With a contribution of $10,000 for a one bedroom apartment or $5,000 for a studio, Golden Stars “celebrities” will be celebrated with a permanent plaque displaying their name next to the door of one of the GIV apartments.

The Rona Barrett Foundation is a non-profit organization that seeks to provide a solution to affordable housing and supportive services for seniors in need with the development of the Golden Inn & Village, where seniors may access a variety of care that meets their needs as they age in place. The Golden Inn & Village is a project of the Rona Barrett Foundation in partnership with Housing Authority of the County of Santa Barbara and Surf Development.

To become a Golden Star, to make a donation or to learn more about the Golden Inn and Village (GIV), please visit the Rona Barrett Foundation website at http://ronabarrettfoundation.org/goldenstars/

— Lauren Gunther is a publicist representing the Rona Barrett Foundation.