Thursday, April 12 , 2018, 12:15 pm | Fair 68º

 
 
 
 
Advice

Local Singer-Songwriter David Crosby is First ‘Golden Star’ in Rona Barrett’s New Celebrity Campaign

By Lauren Gunther for the Rona Barrett Foundation | August 14, 2015 | 5:26 p.m.

David Crosby, local musician and singer-songwriter, has recently been announced as the first celebrity to become a “Golden Star” as part of the Rona Barrett Foundation’s new Golden Stars campaign for the Golden Inn & Village (GIV).

Crosby and his wife Jan have chosen to honor the memory of Jan’s mother as the first “Golden Stars” and will have a permanent plaque naming one of the 60 affordable senior apartments at the GIV.

After spending three decades as an entertainment journalist interviewing Hollywood’s top celebrities, Rona Barrett is now reaching out to the stars in a new way — to become “Golden Stars” and support the GIV.

The GIV will be the Santa Ynez Valley’s first affordable residential senior housing facility. The goal of the Golden Stars campaign is to have each of the 60 affordable senior living apartments within the GIV sponsored by a “Golden Star” within the entertainment industry, which will then be named in their honor.

The former celebrity journalist and now senior advocate has introduced the Golden Stars campaign to help make a difference in the lives of seniors who need to know that they are not forgotten and alone in their Golden Years.

“I am thrilled that my dear friends David and Jan Crosby have chosen to participate in my Golden Stars campaign and help our vulnerable seniors access housing that allows them to age in place,” said Barrett, CEO and founder of the Rona Barrett Foundation. “The campaign provides an exciting opportunity for people — whether they be in the entertainment industry or the community — to really become involved in the future of the Golden Inn & Village.”

With a contribution of $10,000 for a one bedroom apartment or $5,000 for a studio, Golden Stars “celebrities” will be celebrated with a permanent plaque displaying their name next to the door of one of the GIV apartments.

The Rona Barrett Foundation is a non-profit organization that seeks to provide a solution to affordable housing and supportive services for seniors in need with the development of the Golden Inn & Village, where seniors may access a variety of care that meets their needs as they age in place. The Golden Inn & Village is a project of the Rona Barrett Foundation in partnership with Housing Authority of the County of Santa Barbara and Surf Development.

To become a Golden Star, to make a donation or to learn more about the Golden Inn and Village (GIV), please visit the Rona Barrett Foundation website at http://ronabarrettfoundation.org/goldenstars/

— Lauren Gunther is a publicist representing the Rona Barrett Foundation.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 