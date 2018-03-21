Local Songwriter’s New Works Aid Disaster Charities

A Santa Barbara musician and songwriter is helping raise funds for disaster-related charities through a series of recordings he is releasing.

"Fire Woman" is the latest release from soul and indie rocker David Segall, a UCSB graduate who sings in English, Spanish and Italian. The song was completed shortly before the Thomas Fire swept through Ventura and Santa Barbara counties.

In response to the fire's devastation and subsequent debris flow, Segall was inspired to raise funds for the Santa Barbara Chapter of Habitat for Humanity by donating half the proceeds from every download of "Fire Woman."

Later this year, other charities will benefit from his new songs.

To hear "Fire Woman," visit www.davidsegall.bandcamp.com/track/fire-woman or see www.davidsegall.com.

The title of the song came to Segall when he met author Josephine Reynolds, Britain's first female firefighter, through a mutual friend in Santa Barbara last year.

When she told him she was going to release a memoir titled Fire Woman about her life as a firefighter in the early 1980s, Segall offered to write a theme song for the book.

"I had already begun writing a song about the transformative power of fire to purge and renew," he said.

After he met Reynolds and heard some of her stories as a firefighter, Segall said he knew what the title of the song had to be.

"The image of a brave and empowered 'Fire Woman' is what informed the rest of my lyrics," Segall said.

The song was written and recorded in Santa Barbara, featuring international and local musicians.

Australian-born songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Joshua Jones, a longtime band-mate of Segall's, who also lives in Santa Barbara, produced the song and provided bass guitar and vocal harmonies.

Iranian-born singer Mandana Mirabrishami lent her voice to the harmonies as well.

The song also features violinist Ilaria Gianfagna, who recorded remotely from her studio in Sicily, Italy, and Austin Beede on drums, Angus Cooke on cello, and Philippo Franchini on guitar.

— David Segall.