Local Sports Schedule ‘in Shambles’ Due to Freeway Closure

Santa Barbara High to host San Marcos in boys and girls basketball; Bishop Diego boys playing Dos Pueblos

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | January 15, 2018 | 7:59 p.m.

The closure of Highway 101 has created havoc in the local high school and college athletic schedules.

With teams unable to travel in and out of Santa Barbara and Goleta via the 101 from the south of Milpas Street, Santa Barbara, San Marcos and Dos Pueblos teams have revamped their league schedules to get their crosstown games in during the time the freeway is closed. 

The 101 has been closed since last Tuesday when the Montecito area was hit by devastating mudslides and a flash flood. The freeway was flooded and the frontage road buried in mud. Caltrans has been working all week to clear the roads and make them safe for travel.

UPDATED SCHEDULE

This week, Santa Barbara will host San Marcos in girls and boys basketball games. The varsity girls are playing Tuesday at 7 p.m., and the boys will play on Wednesday at 7 p.m.

Bishop Diego, which last played on Jan. 3, is hosting Dos Pueblos in a non-league boys basketball game on Wednesday at 7 p.m. The Cardinals were originally scheduled to play Santa Paula.

Bishop announced that all proceeds from ticket sales will be donated to the Red Cross in honor of the victims of the mudslides and flood. Tickets are $6 for adults and $3 for students and seniors. Larger donations are encouraged. 

Bishop and DP will play frosh-soph (4 p.m.) and JV (5:30 p.m.) games as well.

In girls water polo, Dos Pueblos plays at Santa Barbara on Tuesday at 3:30 p.m. The Chargers visit San Marcos on Thursday, with the game time to be determined.

San Marcos and Santa Barbara will stage their annual Super Soccer Saturday on Jan. 20 at SBCC's La Playa Stadium.

The action starts at 8:30 a.m., with the frosh-soph girls game followed by the frosh-soph boys at 10, girls JV at 11:30, boys JV at 1 p.m., girls varsity at 3 p.m. and boy varsity at 5 p.m.

On all the changes being made to get in games, Dos Pueblos girls water polo Connor Levoff said it best: "Schedule is in shambles at this point."

In college sports, SBCC's basketball games scheduled at Oxnard on Wednesday have been postponed to Wednesday, Jan. 31.

Coaches, if your team has any schedule changes, please report them to [email protected]

Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

