Local Standouts Named to USA Water Polo League

Several past and present Santa Barbara area water polo players have been named to rosters for the USA Water Polo Men’s National League.

This is the second year USA Water Polo has organized the eight-team competition for players in its national player pool. The players range from high school age on up.

Dos Pueblos High is well represented in the league with four former Chargers: Blake Parrish, Sage Wright, Connor Cleary and Derek Shoemaker. Parrish is currently at Stanford, Wright and Cleary graduated from Stanford and Shoemaker is a UCSB alum.

Wright, Cleary, and former Gaucho star Brian Alexander are on the Olympic Club team. Shoemaker is playing for Repubblica, which is coached by San Marcos alum and 1984 U.S. Olympic team captain Terry Schroeder.

Current Gaucho and San Marcos grad Shane Hauschild joins UCSB teammate Mitchell Hamilton and Parrish on the USA Nor Cal Team.

Also playing are former UCSB goalie Chris Whitelegge and Gaucho coach Wolf Wigo on the New York Athletic Club. Wigo is a three-time Olympian, a Team USA captain and a USA Water Polo Hall of Famer.

Miles Cole, a junior at San Marcos High, received a roster spot on the USA Red squad.

The eight competing teams —USA Blue, USA Red, USA NorCal, USA SoCal, New York Athletic Club, Olympic Club, Alumni, and Repubblica — will play four competitions, beginning Feb. 20 at Segerstrom High in Santa Ana. The action moves to Henderson, Nevada for Week 2 on March 19-20 and then back to Southern California at Corona del Mar High for Week 3 on April 2. The 2016 National League concludes with the championship at the University of California-Berkeley on April 30-31.

