Local Still Life Painter Mary Kay West to Exhibit Art in Los Alamos

A collection of stunning landscape and still life paintings from local artist Mary Kay West, whose work has been described by critics as “crisp and vibrant, detailed and realistic,” is going on display in Los Alamos this month.

The public is invited to attend an opening reception with the artist at 2 p.m. Saturday, May 21, 2016, at The Gentleman Farmer, 363 Bell Street in Los Alamos.

A native of North Carolina, West is the daughter of noted watercolorist Elizabeth Phillips, with whom she first started painting as a child.

West is a current artist member of the selective California Art Club, and her work is currently hanging in the 105th Gold Medal Exhibition at the Autry Museum in Los Angeles.

Her paintings are available for purchase at galleries in Montecito, Carmel and Palm Desert.

“Those of us in Los Alamos know and love her work,” said Madeleine Jex, proprietress of The Gentleman Farmer, where the show will hang. “I’m thrilled and honored to offer the opportunity for folks to experience her talent firsthand.”

Established in 2004, The Gentleman Farmer is a purveyor of fine artifacts for country living, specializing in antique household objects, vintage kitchen implements, primitive farm objects, equestrian and sporting pieces and other objects for discerning designers and tastes.

For examples of the available selection, follow The Gentleman Farmer on Instagram.

For more information on the opening, contact The Gentleman Farmer at 805.344.4111.

— Madeleine Jex is the proprietress of The Gentleman Farmer.