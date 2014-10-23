Local Students Draw Crowds on State Street with Sound of Music

For the fifth consecutive year, the Santa Barbara Education Foundation and its collaborators have once again pulled off another successful community project with the widely popular Pianos on State, attracting tourists, locals, and amateur and professional players of all ages to sit down and play music.

On Sunday, passersby stopped in their tracks as three local students performed together, utilizing one of the pianos available for the public through the annual Pianos extravaganza.

Anna Sung-Park, a fifth-grader at Roosevelt Elementary, Joshua Park, a seventh-grader at Santa Barbara Junior High, and Thomas Everest, a ninth-grader from Santa Barbara High School, played together for their families and pedestrians on heavily traveled State Street.

“My favorite thing about playing music is that there are infinite possibilities,” said Park, who was playing the trumpet.

“I think everyone should be exposed to music and have the opportunity to play,” Everest said after a solo on the piano.

His piano in front of Marshalls on Canon Perdido and State streets was one of 11 being put to use over the last 10 days as part of Pianos on State for the public to enjoy, a collaborative musical experiment coinciding with the 2014 New Noise Music Festival.

Pianos on State is supported by the Santa Barbara Education Foundation, the Santa Barbara Bowl, the Santa Barbara Arts Collaborative, the Santa Barbara County Arts Commission, the New Noise Music Foundation, the Downtown Organization, the City of Santa Barbara and Notes for Notes, all sharing valuable resources to bring this community project to an exciting reality.

Sung-Park and Park have both been involved in the Santa Barbara Unified School District’s BRAVO! program, an after-school program run by district music teachers for students with at least one year of experience on a band or orchestra instrument. Twice a week, students from local elementary schools board the bus after school and get dropped off at Santa Barbara Junior High to make music with new friends.

The Santa Barbara Education Foundation, a local nonprofit, raises funds for vital programs that benefit all students in the Santa Barbara Unified School District, including BRAVO!

“My favorite thing about the program is that it’s fun and also challenging,” said Sung-Park, who is currently in the BRAVO! program and plays the oboe.

Just a block farther down on State Street, more than a dozen pedestrians had crowded around another piano to listen to the mesmerizing sound of another young talent in the making, fourth-grade student Audrey Harmond.

“She’s incredible,” a passerby said.

— Daniella Alkobi is a publicist representing the Santa Barbara Education Foundation.