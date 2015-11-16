Local Students to Come Together for Take the Lead Youth Conference

Advice

Young people from Santa Maria, Guadalupe, Lompoc, Santa Ynez Valley, Goleta, Isla Vista, Carpentaria and Santa Barbara will come together to learn how to be leaders in their schools and communities at the Take the Lead youth conference Nov. 21, 2015, at UC Santa Barbara.

The conference will consist of four workshops focused on connecting and motivating, stress and healthy coping skills, marijuana 101, and how to be a role model. Participants will also participate in a tour of the UCSB campus.

This event is a partnership with the Council on Alcoholism and Drug Abuse, Central Coast Future Leaders, Channel Islands YMCA - Isla Vista Teen Center, Family Service Agency - Big Brothers Big Sisters, Future Leaders of America, Guadalupe Gladiators, Santa Barbara County Alcohol, Drug and Mental Health Services, Santa Ynez Valley Youth Coalition, Fighting Back Santa Maria Youth Action Group and the UCSB Alcohol Drug Program.

The purpose of the conference is to educate young people on the risks and harms of drugs and alcohol as well as motivate them to be the change in their schools and communities.

Special thanks to Lacey Peters, Paul Ehrlich, Ismael Huerta, Ben Zimmer from Attitude Harmony and Achievement (AHA!) and the Jenny Schatzle Program for facilitating these workshops.

— Catherine Remak is the director of corporate development and communications for the Council on Alcoholism and Drug Abuse.