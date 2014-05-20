Local Students to Come Together Saturday for All-Schools Chorus

At 3 p.m. this Saturday, May 24, more than 100 students across Goleta and Santa Barbara will come together at Dos Pueblos High School’s Elings Performing Arts Center as the second annual All-Schools Chorus.

“The concert is about elementary school students getting a feel for choral singing,” SBCC Director Paul Freeman notes.

Students will sing songs from contemporary hits to classic choral pieces, both as one large group and in individual school performances. Schools participating in the event include McKinley, Cleveland, Adams, Foothill, Santa Barbara Charter and Monroe.

The concert is free to the community and will last approximately one hour. Call 805.512.9840 or email producer Jessica Hambright at [email protected] for more information.

The Santa Barbara Children’s Chorus is a countywide, nondenominational music education and performing organization for children ages 5 to 14. It provides children of the community with the opportunity for musical training and performing in a fun and challenging environment.

The Santa Barbara Children’s Chorus was founded in 1993 with the goal of supporting Santa Barbara children in all aspects of vocal training. SBCC is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization.

— Jessica Hambright is the director/producer of the All-Schools Chorus.