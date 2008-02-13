Local Teachers To Be Honored

Four local elected officials will be in attendance to help celebrate the annual Teachers Network awards dinner on Thursday, Feb. 28, at the Royal Scandinavian Inn in Solvang.

Four local elected officials will be in attendance to help celebrate the annual Teachers Network awards dinner on Thursday, Feb. 28, at the Royal Scandinavian Inn in Solvang. County Supervisors Janet Wolf and Brooks Firestone will attend, along with representatives from the office of Congresswoman Lois Capps and Supervisor Joseph Centeno as 35 teachers receive a combined 26 grants at the annual awards dinner. Many of the teachers who participated in the new Care & Share II Philanthropy Grant program will be in attendance as well, receiving a special recognition for their efforts with the grant. The evening’s keynote speaker will be Ole Pedersen, 2008 Santa Barbara County Teacher of the Year. The annual event, held by the Santa Barbara County Education Office, will honor outstanding Curriculum Project Grants recipients sponsored by local business partners, Care & Share Philanthropy Grants recipients sponsored by the Santa Barbara Foundation, and Teacher Innovation Grants recipients sponsored by the Santa Barbara County Education Office. Further information is available by contacting Petti Pfau, director of teacher programs, at the Santa Barbara County Education Office, 805-964-4711, ext. 5281.

