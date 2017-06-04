Beach Volleyball
Local Teams Win Beach Volleyball ‘A’ Tournaments
By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | June 4, 2017 | 2:18 p.m.
The Santa Barbara team of Krista Nightingale and Leah Russell won the California Beach Volleyball Association’s Santa Barbara Women’s A Tournament at East Beach.
Krista Nightingale, left, and her partner Leah Russell won the CBVA Women’s A Tournament over Amanda Hsiung and Kelly Bauer.
(Courtesy photo)
Men’s A Tournament champions Lorin Box, left, and Alex McGeever are joined by Marcelo Duarte, Cecilia Duarte and Dave Goss. (Courtesy photo)
Nightingale and Russell defeated Amanda Hsiung of Santa Barbara and Kelly Bauer of Lincoln, Neb. in the final to earn their ”AA” rating.
In an all-local Men’s A Tournament final, Lorin Box and Alex McGeever beat Marcelo Duarte and David Goss in the title match to win their “AA” on the beach.
Tournament sponsors included Figueroa Mountain Brewing Company and Rincon Brewery.
The next beach tournaments will be the Bud Light CBVA Men’s and Women’s Opens in front of the Cabrillo Bath House on July 1-2.
