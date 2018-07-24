Local Teams Win CBVA Tournament Titles at East Beach

A pair of East Beach volleyball veterans won the California Beach Volleyball Association Santa Barbara Men’s AA Tournament last weekend.
John Hancock and Marcelo Duarte defeated the Orange County team of Jody Eib and Jaemin Ragsdale in the final to earn their “AAA” ratings.
The CBVA Women’s Unrated Tournament title also went to a local team: Sarah Scarmnach and Sara Andrews. They beat Antonia Gomez and Alexandra Ardaki of the San Fernando Valley to claim their “B” ratings on the beach.
