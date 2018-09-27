Local Tech Company ONTRAPORT Hosting Event for Entrepreneurs

Entrepreneurs from across the globe will be in town for a marketing and business conference hosted by local software company ONTRAPORT, Oct. 3-5 at the Hilton Santa Barbara Beachfront Resort, 633 E. Cabrillo Blvd.

The event, ONTRApalooza (OPLZA), is an opportunity for business owners to hear from industry leaders about the latest growth strategies, get hands-on advice on using ONTRAPORT software to build their business, and network with like-minded attendees.

Author and motivational speaker Winn Claybaugh, the founder and dean of hair care giant Paul Mitchell Schools, will give a keynote speech on his be nice leadership approach, and share systems to empower anyone to become a leader.

Ryan Foland, branding expert and managing partner of Influence Tree, will speak about how to build authentic rapport faster, sell more without actually selling, and reduce the amount of time it takes to explain your product and services.

Other speakers at this year’s event include:

Rick Martinez, founder/CEO at Green Seed Cannabis Accelerator; local entrepreneurs in the cannabis industry can learn about marketing in the taboo industry.

Jamie Caliri, CEO of Arc Motion Control and creative director at Dragonframe, both of which produce tools and technology to assist in animation and film creation.

Landon Ray, ONTRAPORT founder/CEO, whose mission is to educate, motivate and enable others to realize their goal of starting and growing their own businesses.

For the full list of speakers and agenda, visit ontrapalooza.com or download the OPLZA 2018 mobile app. Local business owners and marketers are invited to attend; tickets are $297, available at ontrapalooza.com and at the door.

