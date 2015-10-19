Monday, April 30 , 2018, 1:01 am | Fair 56º

 
 
 
 
Teenagers

Local Teen Clare Kelly Organizes Hunger Awareness and Nutrition Fair in Conjunction with Food Drives

By Michelle Kelly | October 19, 2015 | 3:31 p.m.

Clare Kelly

Clare Kelly, a Senior Girl Scout in Troop 50270 and a sophomore at Bishop Garcia Diego High School, has organized a Hunger Awareness and Nutrition Fair scheduled from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 21, 2015, at the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County for her Girl Scout Gold Award project.

The Gold Award is the highest award in Girl Scouts and equivalent to the Boy Scout Eagle Award.

Attendees at the Hunger Awareness and Nutrition Fair will learn about healthy nutrition and hunger in Santa Barbara County. There will be nutrition demonstrations and games, crafts, tours of the Foodbank, a balloon twister, custom washable tattoos and a face painter.

In addition, a delicious and healthy lunch will be provided by Santa Barbara Unified School District, thanks to Director of Food Services Nancy Weiss. Attendees can power their own smoothie for dessert on a bike blender.

Admission is one pound of nutritious food, such as peanut butter, pasta or beans, but please feel free to bring more than the minimum.

In conjunction with her Gold Award project, Kelly organized Food Drives Saturday, Nov. 21, from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Vons in Montecito, Albertsons in Carpinteria and Vons at LaCumbre Plaza. There will be an additional Food Drive at Vons in Montecito Friday, Nov. 20, from 4–6 p.m. Donations will be taken to the Hunger Awareness and Nutrition Fair to be sorted and weighed.

She also organized a backyard bounty pick that will be held from 3:15–5:15 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 19, Friday, Nov. 20, at a local orchard. Produce gleaned at the backyard bounty will be packed by attendees at the Hunger Awareness and Nutrition Fair.

Please come to the Nov. 21 Hunger Awareness and Nutrition Fair to support Kelly’s Gold Award project, learn about healthy nutrition and hunger in Santa Barbara County and have a great time! Lunch is limited to the first 300 Fair attendees.

For more information, please contact Michelle Kelly, Leader of Troop 50270, at [email protected].

— Michelle Kelly is the leader of Troop 50270.

