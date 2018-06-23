Saturday, June 23 , 2018, 1:44 pm | Overcast with Haze 67º

 
 
 
 

Local Teen Leader Gets Full Ride to Georgetown University

By Max Parker for Boys & Girls Club of Santa Barbara | August 30, 2017 | 12:53 p.m.
Julia Danalevich Click to view larger
Julia Danalevich

Julia Danalevich began her first day of classes at Georgetown University this week, courtesy of a full academic scholarship and a large donation from local businessman Charles Alva. Danalevich the first member of her family to attend college.

For years Danalevich has been an articulate, kind-hearted force for good in the Santa Barbara community and a member of the Boys & Girls Club of Santa Barbara since age 6. As soon as she was old enough, she took on a role as a volunteer tutor there.

Danalevich also volunteered at Transition House to help children with their homework and at Unity Shoppe, where she noticed peanut butter was in high demand and started a Peanut Butter/Jelly drive.

Danalevich took her advocacy to the national level last year as a guest speaker at the National Bicycle Coalition’s annual meeting held in Minnesota, arguing for the necessity of safe bike routes to and from schools.

“The Boys & Girls Club was like a second home for me where I found a positive environment and helpful people who challenged me to be better every day,” she said..

Danalevich was a leader among her peers at the club, leading by example after school while maintaining a 4.85 cumulative GPA.

“We’ve been proud to welcome other club members who went on to become professional athletes, but a warrior for our community and scholar on Julia’s level might come along once in a generation,” said Laurie Leis, Boys & Girls Club of Santa Barbara executive director.

— Max Parker for Boys & Girls Club of Santa Barbara.

 

