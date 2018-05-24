Saturday, June 30 , 2018, 11:33 am | Overcast 67º

 
 
 
 

Local Teen Receives 2018 Youth Leader of Year Award

By Max Parker for Boys & Girls Club of Santa Barbara | May 24, 2018 | 9:00 a.m.
Josue Vallecillo
Josue Vallecillo

The Santa Barbara Teen Coalition hosted its 17th Annual Youth Leadership Awards May 21 to honor some 30 teens from the Santa Barbara area.

Josue Vallecillo from the Boys & Girls Club of Santa Barbara was named 2018 Youth Leader of the Year for his record of academic excellence and leadership potential.

Contestants for Youth Leader of the Year and other awards were nominated by more than 20 local schools and nonprofits for their outstanding leadership skills and service to the community.

Vallecillo is a senior at Santa Barbara High School and was elected captain of the varsity wrestling team three years in a row. He is also quick to help his peers and people in need.

He volunteered for hundreds of hours after school as a tutor at the Boys & Girls Club and started a peer mentoring group to keep his teammates on track in school. Vallecillo plans to attend UC Berkeley in the fall and majoring in cognitive science.

“A lot of my teammates struggled with their academics, so I tutored my teammates to understand the material. Bettering the lives of kids my age is what I believe has shaped my leadership qualities in a positive direction,” Vallecillo said.

— Max Parker for Boys & Girls Club of Santa Barbara.

 

