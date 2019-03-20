Local Teens Invited to Join Santa Barbara Youth Council

The city of Santa Barbara is accepting applications for the Santa Barbara Youth Council, a city advisory board appointed by the mayor and City Council to represent the community's teens. The city has a number of advisory boards, but the Santa Barbara Youth Council is the only one comprised of teens.

The Youth Council consists of 15 members, ages 13-19 years, from throughout the city. Membership offers local teens an opportunity for local teens to:

» Work with city officials and policy makers.

» Learn how to identify and represent concerns, interests and needs of Santa Barbara youth and teens.

» Establish relationships with community youth, leaders, and agencies to create opportunities for public discussion through forums, conferences and workshops in the community on topics of interest to teens.

The Youth Council is also accepting applications from junior high school students who can be appointed as non-voting members as junior high representatives.

To apply, visit https://www.santabarbaraca.gov/gov/brdcomm/app.asp and complete the application. Application deadline is 5 p.m. April 23.

Regular meetings of the Santa Barbara Youth Council are held at 5 p.m. the first and third Mondays of each month. The first meeting of the month is held in council chambers at City Hall; the second takes place at a local community center.

Subcommittee and project planning meetings are on the second and fourth Mondays of the month. Members contribute 10-20 hours per month of community service for meetings and activities.

The City Council established the United Youth Empowered in 1994 which became the Youth Council in 1997. Both the United Youth Empowered and Youth Council were created to function as a voice for teens by facilitating youth forums, youth publications and planning teen activities.

For a number of years, the Youth Council functioned as an advisory board for teen programs, the Parks and Recreation Commission and City Council.



The Youth Council has served as a youth voice on the creation of city policies and the coordination and development of facilities and activities for teens in the community.



For more information, visit https://www.santabarbaraca.gov/gov/brdcomm/nz/sbyouth/default.asp.

— Summers Case for city of Santa Barbara.