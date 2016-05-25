Local Toastmaster Grace Rachow Earns Top Honor at District Conference

Local Santa Barbara toastmaster Grace Rachow, DTM was recognized for her dedicated service to Toastmasters District 33, which covers Central California and southern Nevada, and honored with the Toastmaster of the Year award at the District Conference held in Las Vegas, Nev., May 7, 2016.

A member of Mission Chapter, Whine and Dine, Presentation Pros and Carpinteria Toastmasters clubs, Rachow has consistently provided leadership and mentoring in the local Toastmasters community, supporting and encouraging members, as well as supporting the district leadership in achieving their goals.

Toastmasters clubs provide a supportive and positive learning experience in which members are empowered to develop communication and leadership skills, resulting in greater self-confidence and personal growth.

— Christine Campos is the vice president of public relations at Mission Chapter Toastmasters.