Local Toastmasters Take First in Speech Contest

Local Toastmasters Jen Manalis and Erika Michelotti of Mission Chapter Toastmasters club won first place in the recent International Speech Contest and Table Topics Contest at Toastmasters Area E6 Contest held in Santa Barbara.
They competed against Toastmasters from clubs in Santa Barbara and Goleta, and will go on to compete at the Division Contest on April 8, in Los Olivos, competing against Toastmasters from Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties.
Toastmasters clubs provide a supportive and positive learning experience in which members are empowered to develop communication and leadership skills, resulting in greater self-confidence and personal growth.
— Christine Campos for Toastmasters.