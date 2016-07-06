Thursday, April 5 , 2018, 6:28 am | Fog/Mist 53º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Youth Sports

Local Trio Lead Club Softball Team to Title at Prestigious Colorado Sparkler

Hailee Rios, Anya Schmitz, Siena Wagner Provide Spark for the Firecrackers Elite

Local softball players, from left, Siena Wagner, Hailee Rios and Anya Schmitz helped the Firecrackers club team win the 16U Elite Division title at the Colorado Sparkler tournament. Click to view larger
Local softball players, from left, Siena Wagner, Hailee Rios and Anya Schmitz helped the Firecrackers club team win the 16U Elite Division title at the Colorado Sparkler tournament.  (Courtesy photo)
By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | July 6, 2016 | 4:26 p.m.

Three local prep softball standouts won a prestigious national tournament as members of the Firecrackers Elite club team out of Huntington Beach.

Siena Wagner and Anya Schmitz, of Dos Pueblos, and Hailee Rios, of San Marcos, competed at the week-long Colorado Sparkler in Westminster, Colo., last week and helped the Firecrackers capture the 16-under Elite Division championship.

The Firecrackers went 9-2 in the tournament and rolled to a 10-2 victory over the nationally ranked Grapettes of the Bay Area in the championship game.

Rios played a huge role in the championship bracket. She hit home runs in all three games, including a game-winning, three-run blast in the seventh inning of a come-from-behind 10-6 semifinal win over a team from Georgia. She had four homers in the tournament and led the team in RBIs.

Rios also pitched five innings of shut-down relief in the dramatic semifinal victory. The Firecrackers rallied from a six-run deficit in that game.

In an earlier game, the team erupted for nine runs in the final inning to overcome a four-run deficit and beat the Las Vegas Rage.

Over the course of the week, the Firecrackers defeated several nationally ranked opponents, including teams from Nevada, Tennessee, Texas, Missouri, Georgia and California.  In Sunday's championship bracket, the team went 3-0 and outscored its opponents 25-8.

Wagner played exceptional defense in the middle infield throughout the tournament and contributed offensively with a .364 average and five extra-base hits. Schmitz was used as a utility player and made several clutch defensive plays at both third and second base. She also led the team in stolen bases.

The local players and the Firecrackers will compete for a national championship at the PGF Premier Nationals in Huntington Beach during the first week of August.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 