Local UC Berkeley Community Offers Talk on Home Energy Efficiency

Iain Walker, an expert in the field of residential energy efficiency from Lawrence Berkeley National Lab, will be in Santa Barbara Wednesday, Oct. 24, to talk about practical ways to make homes more comfortable by boosting home energy efficiency.

The free event is at 5:30 p.m. at Impact Hub, 1117 State St. A Q&A panel will be held following the speakers’ presentations.

Organized by the UC Berkeley Community of Santa Barbara and Ventura Counties, the program is part of a nationwide series of events to celebrate the university’s 150th anniversary.

An internationally acclaimed scientist and thought leader, Walker will highlight his talk with case studies from his research on zero-to-low-energy homes, retrofits, indoor air quality, and HVAC systems.

After his talk, Assemblymember Monique Limón, who is a UC Berkeley alum; and Marisa Hanson, from Santa Barbara County's Sustainability Division, will discuss county and state level legislation on residential energy efficiency.

Scott Nyborg, from local green builder Allen Construction, will join the panel to provide an industry perspective.

"This topic has been a major touchpoint within the field of sustainability,” says UC Berkeley group leader Ohan Arakelian. “Our purpose is to have an event that fosters community discussion and awareness."

To RSVP, visit www.REE24.eventbrite.com.

Event supporters include Allen Construction, Hayward Lumber, Impact Hub Santa Barbara, Satellite Santa Barbara, and the Community Environmental Council.

— Ohan Arakelian for UC Berkeley Community of Santa Barbara and Ventura.