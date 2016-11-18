Local Vietnam War Veteran Receives the Purple Heart Medal

Bruce Bennett finally recognized for grave injuries he suffered in mortar attack

Bruce Bennett received his Purple Heart medal Friday, some 48 years after he suffered grave shrapnel injuries while serving in the Vietnam War.

Aaron Swaney, an Iraq war veteran, pinned the purple medal on Bennett’s suit during an emotional ceremony at the Hearts Therapeutic Equestrian Center.

The medal is known as the nation's oldest military decoration, and was created in 1782 by President George Washington.

It is awarded to U.S. members of the armed forces who are wounded in action or given to anyone in the military who was killed during active duty.

Swaney, who is also a Hearts Therapeutic Equestrian Center member, described Bennett as “caring" and a “loving fellow.”

Swaney's words instilled a deep respect for combat veterans.

Bennett was one of 87,000 men wounded in 1968.

“Receiving this medal rounds off my military career," Bennett said. "It adds closure that I had open for years.”

Bennett joined the equestrian center as a volunteer in 2007, shortly after retiring, and the 68-year-old — his 69th birthday is quickly approaching — is a founding member of the organization’s Operation Unbridled Freedom riding program, formerly known as Horses for Heroes.

“This location is the most fitting place to receive this award,” Bennett said.

The former U.S. Marine Corps corporal became eligible to receive the Purple Heart when he was wounded April 30, 1968, when a mortar hit a tree above his foxhole, causing a major back injury and leg wounds.

When Bennett was young, he and three of his friends signed up to become Marines and were shipped off to Vietnam.

Bennett’s unit was ordered to guard a section of a road used to move military supplies when they came under mortar fire.

He has since undergone five back surgeries and continues to live with chronic back pain.

“I still have pain and will forever,” Bennett said. “I thank God that I can get on the horse and ride. Riding helps me physically, and the horse stimulates the body. When you get on the horse, those muscles and nerves are stimulated."

Bennett said he enjoys the atmosphere at the equestrian center.

“Horses are truly empathetic, and it’s a calm feeling that is soothing to the soul,” Bennett said. “Working with a horse, you can find that your attitude changes. The horses respond to it. When I come out here, I don’t want to get off.”

Among a throng of family, friends and veterans, more than 50 people attended the ceremony.

Bennett is a native of Los Angeles and met his wife, Jamie Raney, 22 years ago.

The two now reside in Los Olivos.

“This is an amazing honor,” Raney said. “It captures his years and years of hard work.”

Bennett’s daughter, Kelly Bennett, traveled from San Diego to attend the ceremony.

She wiped away tears of joy during the service.

“I’m proud of my father,” Kelly Bennett said. “This is a wonderful moment.”

Before Bennett took the podium to share his first-person experience at the equestrian center, Congresswoman Lois Capps reflected on the nation’s veterans.

“We owe him (Bennett) so much,” Capps said. “Wounds need to be treated, and you can’t go to a war without having wounds. Medals need to given — that’s a good American tradition — but they can't be forgotten.”

More than 50,000 veterans reside in the 24th Congressional District.

During Capps time in Congress, she has supported the Caregivers and Veterans Omnibus Health Services Act, worked with veterans coping with post-rraumatic stress disorder and provided funding for the Veterans Affairs Supportive Housing.

“She has been in the forefront of helping veterans,” Bennett said. “Many organizations support veterans, and it gives us a chance to get together and have a support group.”

Bennett said he hopes Democratic Congressional candidate Salud Carbajal, who served eight years in the United States Marine Corps Reserve, continues the pattern.

