Local Volleyball Teams Qualify for Playoffs

Santa Barbara, Dos Pueblos and San Marcos learn postseason matchups Sunday.

By Jon Lee | November 2, 2007 | 5:06 p.m.

By virtue of a four-game victory over Buena on Thursday in the Thunderhut, San Marcos is in the playoffs. The Royals join first-place Santa Barbara and second-place Dos Pueblos as the Channel League’s entries in postseason CIF competition.

A loss to Buena would have forced a playoff, but at home, on the last night of the regular season, it was all Royals: 25-20, 24-26, 25-14,
25-18.

"This was some of our best passing and defense of the season," noted first-year head coach Roger Kuntz.

Middle hitter Kristin Hempy notched 18 kills, while Sandy Chardon had 12, with only two errors on the night. According to Kuntz, junior Kristen Kuntz "Set beautifully, Jordan Nigh passed great and Kristin Schroeder dug her best match of the season."

All local teams find who their playoff opponents will be Sunday.

