Local Water Polo Players Earn Second-, Third-Team All-CIF Honors

The Southern California Water Polo Coaches’ Association selected All-CIF-Southern Section second and third teams, and several local student-athletes were named to those squads.

Named to Second Team in Division 1 were San Marcos junior center Piper Smith and junior goalie Sophie Trumbull, Santa Barbara High junior center Grace Raisin and Dos Pueblos sophomore attacker Sophie Leggett. Third-Team honorees include Dos Pueblos freshman Jewel Roemer and Santa Barbara senior Kai McGeoy.

In Division 7, freshman Teghan Miller and sophomore Layna King of CIF-champion Santa Ynez were named to the second team while freshman Allison Aldaretti and Kaila Guillemin of the Pirates earned third-team honors.

Smith scored 39 goals, had 11 assists, 17 steals and eight drawn exclusions for the Division 1 runner-up San Marcos. She scored two goals in the CIF championship game against Laguna Beach. “She was scored on only four times this season,” said coach Chuckie Roth.

Trumbull had a big season with 189 saves, 16 steals and seven assists. “She played phenomenal down the stretch in the playoffs,” Roth said.”Arguably the best passing goalie in high school water polo."

Leggett had a solid season for DP, scoring 54 goals, with 28 assists, 32 steals and 15 exclusions earned.

Raisin was a powerhouse player at both ends of the pool for Santa Barbara and the Princeton-bound McGeoy was standout defender for the Dons.

Roemer scored 20 goals, had 18 assists, 15 steals and 10 drawn exclusions in her first high school season.

