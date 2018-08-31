Friday, August 31 , 2018, 9:44 am | Fair 70º

 
 
 
 
Local Water Polo Players Headed to FINA World Cup in Russia

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | August 31, 2018

Local water polo players Kiley Neushul, Jamie Neushul, Paige Hauschild and Amanda Longan have been named to the Team USA roster for the FINA World Cup in Surgut, Russia next week.

The world No. 1-ranked U.S. team is looking to win the major championship for the third straight time. 

The Neushuls and Hauschild played on the U.S. teams that won the FINA World League Super Final and World Championship the last two years. Kiley Neushul is one of six team members who were on the squad that won the gold medal at the Olympic Games in Brazil in 2016.

The local players and the U.S. National Team were in Santa Barbara last Sunday for the Kami Craig Celebration at the Santa Barbara High pool. The Americans completed a three-game sweep of Australia with a 14-3 rout. 

Team USA will bring a roster of 13 athletes but only 11 will play in each game. The 11-person competition roster is part of a series of new rules FINA is testing this year at both the Men's and Women's World Cup. Each team can declare the 11 athletes that will play prior to the start of each game.

The U.S. will open the World Cup on Tuesday against New Zealand before taking on South Africa and Canada to complete group play. Medals will be award on Sunday, Sept. 9.

USA Women's National Team 2018 FINA World Cup Roster
1. Ashleigh Johnson (Miami, FL/Princeton/NYAC)
2. Jordan Raney (Manhattan Beach, CA/Stanford/Huntington Beach WP)
3. Stephania Haralabidis (Athens, Greece/USC/NYAC)
4. Rachel Fattal (Seal Beach, CA/UCLA/SOCAL)
5. Paige Hauschild (Santa Barbara, CA/USC/Santa Barbara 805)
6. Maggie Steffens (Danville, CA/Stanford/NYAC)
7. Jamie Neushul (Isla Vista, CA/Stanford/NYAC)
8. Kiley Neushul (Isla Vista, CA/Stanford/NYAC)
9. Aria Fischer (Laguna Beach, CA/Stanford/SET)
10. Kaleigh Gilchrist (Newport Beach, CA/USC/NYAC)
11. Makenzie Fischer (Laguna Beach, CA/Stanford/SET)
12. Alys Williams (Huntington Beach, CA/UCLA/Huntington Beach WP)
13. Amanda Longan (Moorpark, CA/USC/Santa Barbara 805)

