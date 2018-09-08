Local Water Polo Players Lead Team USA Into World Cup Final

Water Polo

All three local players scored goals, and Team USA beat Spain, 11-5, to advance to the championship of the FINA Women's Water Polo World Cup on Saturday in Surgut, Russia.

The Americans will play Russia for the title on Sunday at 7:30 a.m. PDT. Team USA will be seeking its third straight World Cup title.

Paige Hauschild scored three goals to lead the U.S., while Jamie Neushul added two goals and Kiley Neushul one in the victory over Spain.

Team USA jumped out to an early 3-0 advantage in the first quarter behind two goals from Neushul and another from Maggie Steffens. Team USA went ahead 5-0 but Spain's rally made it 7-3 at halftime.



In the third quarter Aria Fischer and Kiley Neushul added goals to put the United States ahead 9-4. They scored twice more in the fourth to seal the victory.



Team USA is currently on a 25-game winning streak and will look to win their third straight World Cup title on Sunday joining titles in 2014 and 2010. The program also won the 1979 World Cup title.



