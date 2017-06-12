Sunday, April 8 , 2018, 1:13 pm | Fair 71º

 
 
 
 
Water Polo

Local Water Polo Players Win Gold With Team USA at World League Super Final

The FINA World League Super Final gold-medal winning U.S. Women’s Water Polo Team included Santa Barbarans Paige Hauschild (top row, left) and sisters Jamie and Kiley Neushul (hugging in bottom row). (Peter Neushul photo)
By Noozhawk Staff Report | June 12, 2017 | 7:22 a.m.

Santa Barbara’s Kiley and Jamie Neushul each scored two goals, and the U.S. Women’s Water Polo Team rolled to a 12-6 victory over Canada in the gold-medal game at the FINA World League Super Final on Sunday in Shanghai, China.

It was the fourth straight gold medal in the tournament for the Americans and the 11th Super Final title in program history.

Kiley Neushul, a member of the 2016 Olympics gold-medal squad, was named to the media all-star team.

Team USA also included locals Paige Hauschild (San Marcos 2017 graduate) and Mary Brooks (UC Irvine, Santa Barbara 805 Water Polo Club).

Olympian Makenzie Fischer of Laguna Beach and a teammate of Jamie Neushul at Stanford,  also scored two goals in the victory and was named the Most Valuable Player of the tournament.

Newcomer Gabby Stone of Stanford added nine saves in net.

Coach Adam Krikorian was pleased how the new team performed.

“The first year is always difficult with new, young players — only four or five — but it is a big difference backing up with speed,” he said. “It was a great start and I was happy with the way we played this week. I must give praise to the Canadian team as it is much improved and it was great today as they were a good challenge.”

Next up for Team USA is the FINA World Championships in Budapest, Hungary next month.

