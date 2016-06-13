Local Water Polo Stars Bring Home More Gold

Water Polo

The USA Women's Water Polo Team added another gold medal to its collection as it defeated Spain in Shanghai, China to win the 2016 FINA World League Super Final—their third straight and 10th overall.

Local players Kami Craig (Santa Barbara High) and Kiley Neushul (Dos Pueblos) each scored one goal. Neushul assisted Craig for an extra player post conversion—water polo’s equivalent of an alley-oop slam-dunk—that showed the world’s most experienced center has the power to elevate above the bar. Neushul also scored a cross-cage skip shot for power-play goal.

Local Sami Hill (Dos Pueblos) was in goal for Team USA’s wins over Brazil and Canada.



In the Gold Medal match the U.S. jumped out to an early 2-0 lead in the first quarter and ended the half up 7-4. After ending the third quarter up 10-7 the U.S. opened up an insurmountable 13-7 lead with there minutes left in the fourth quarter. Spain scored twice to make the final score 13-9.



Team USA used a balanced attack that featured 10 different players scoring and converted 6 of 9 extra player opportunities. Spain was 5 of 8 on power plays. Scoring 50 percent on extra player is considered an excellent result in elite water polo competition.

"I'm proud of the team's performance today. We can still be sharper defensively but offensively we were very efficient," said Team USA coach Adam Krikorian.

The FINA World League tournament featured Olympic qualifiers Australia, China, Italy, Russia, Spain, and Brazil. Australia lost a close 10-8 match with Spain in the semifinal match and the U.S. defeated China 11-5. On the final day of competition Australia took the Bronze with a 10-3 win over China, Italy defeated Russia 10-8 for fifth place and Brazil fell to Canada 12-6 to take 7th. Canada did not qualify for the 2016 Olympic Games.



Next up for Team USA will be the naming of the 2016 U.S. Olympic Women's Water Polo Team this Thursday at the LA84 Foundation in Los Angeles. Later this month, Team USA will take on Hungary in a three-game series on the East Coast. They will meet in Miami, Fla. (June 27), Greenwich, Conn. ( June 29), and the Bronx, N.Y. (July 2).



Following that series they will host Russia in three games in July on the West Coast with stops in San Diego, (July 21), Los Angeles, (July 24), and Palo Alto (July 27).

Team USA’s first match in bracket play at the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil will be against Spain.

Peter Neushul reported from Shanghai, China