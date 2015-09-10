Friday, April 6 , 2018, 9:38 am | Partly Cloudy 60º

 
 
 
 
Advice

Local Web Designers Update Name in Response to Growth

By Christina Dominocielo for Show Up Web Design | September 10, 2015 | 6:00 p.m.

Capping off a period of record growth, Show Up Santa Barbara announced today that it has formally changed its name to Show Up Web Design.

According to owner and head designer Christina Dominocielo, the new name better reflects the company’s creative philosophy, depth of services and its role as a provider of fully integrated web development solutions.

“Clear and effective branding is the basis of effective web development,” said Dominocielo. “Our name change reflects the company's broader scope of practice including web design & development, creative development and branding, online advertising and marketing and not just local search engine optimization (SEO).”

Since its inception, the company expanded steadily from a local SEO and web-development firm with a small local client base to an integrated development, marketing and commerce solutions provider, with a portfolio of clients ranging from corporate giants and non-profits to home business startups.

Dominocielo noted that working with locals in the Santa Barbara community will remain Show Up Web Design’s top priority.

“Santa Barbara is my home. This is where I grew up, went to school and will always live.”

A key point of Show Up Web Design’s advertising is the benefit of having a local website designer, the website states. 

“[local web designers] know your town, community, and competition like no other design company could.” 

Show Up Web Design is a Santa Barbara, California-based web design and development firm providing creative web design, development, local SEO and online advertising.

For more information, visit http://www.showupwebdesign.com or contact the Show Up Web Design staff at [email protected] or 805.500.8717.

— Christina Dominocielo represents Show Up Web Design.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 