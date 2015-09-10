Local Web Designers Update Name in Response to Growth

Advice

Capping off a period of record growth, Show Up Santa Barbara announced today that it has formally changed its name to Show Up Web Design.

According to owner and head designer Christina Dominocielo, the new name better reflects the company’s creative philosophy, depth of services and its role as a provider of fully integrated web development solutions.

“Clear and effective branding is the basis of effective web development,” said Dominocielo. “Our name change reflects the company's broader scope of practice including web design & development, creative development and branding, online advertising and marketing and not just local search engine optimization (SEO).”

Since its inception, the company expanded steadily from a local SEO and web-development firm with a small local client base to an integrated development, marketing and commerce solutions provider, with a portfolio of clients ranging from corporate giants and non-profits to home business startups.

Dominocielo noted that working with locals in the Santa Barbara community will remain Show Up Web Design’s top priority.

“Santa Barbara is my home. This is where I grew up, went to school and will always live.”

A key point of Show Up Web Design’s advertising is the benefit of having a local website designer, the website states.

“[local web designers] know your town, community, and competition like no other design company could.”

Show Up Web Design is a Santa Barbara, California-based web design and development firm providing creative web design, development, local SEO and online advertising.

For more information, visit http://www.showupwebdesign.com or contact the Show Up Web Design staff at [email protected] or 805.500.8717.

— Christina Dominocielo represents Show Up Web Design.