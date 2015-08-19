Local Wineries and Sansum Clinic Team Up for Golf Tournament Fundraiser

Advice

Nadine Nelson and her mother Carrie are two remarkable women. Both fought a tireless battle against cancer, and both survived to be strong, amazing and inspirational women.

They have described their fight in detail, and one recurring factor emerges in their cancer journey: the help and support they received from the doctors and staff at the Cancer Center of Santa Barbara with Sansum Clinic.

Kalyra Winery and Area 5.1 Winery are delighted to support the extraordinary services provided by the Cancer Center through the proceeds of their annual golf tournament.

The benefits from this golf tournament will help support the services just like Nadine and Carrie received during their treatment at the Cancer Center.

Since 2003 Kalyra has been running a charity golf tournament for friends in the Santa Barbara region. To date they have donated over $100,000 to worthy local charities such as the Dream Foundation, Heal the Ocean, Vow4 Mal Foundation, Cleveland School as well as individual recipients such as Jake O’Donnell and Nadine Nelson.

It has been the philosophy of winery owner Martin Brown to help local charities and individuals where they can by offering a low-key, friendly fundraising event.

His goal has never been to be a grandiose philanthropic event, but one that gathers friends from around the Santa Barbara region and offers them an opportunity to learn about and donate toward a worthy cause.

The end result is a fun and approachable event, without too much flair and formality, benefitting a local charity or person in need.

The tournament owes much of its success to the support from local businesses such as the Santa Barbara Shellfish Co, FisHouse, Dargan’s Irish pub, Union Ale, Casa Blanca, Boathouse and Glen Annie Golf Club.

“This tournament is close to my heart. It brings together a lot of great friends, fellow staff and new friends to an event that is relaxed and fun,” explains Brown. “Being able to support friends such as Nadine and other local charities has been very rewarding. The fact that all of the participants learn about local worthy charities and help support them through their donation is greatly appreciated by everyone. It’s a great day of golf full of fun with friends, all while supporting a local charity.”

This year’s event will be held at Glen Annie Golf Club on Friday, Aug. 28 starting at 12:30 p.m. The format will be a four person scramble with prizes for gross and net winners and on-course competitions.

The cost is $140 per player and includes golf, cart, drinks and snacks on the course, prizes and a full BBQ dinner with wine. Guests can attend the dinner and prize-giving for $40.

Entry forms can be requested or picked up from Area 5.1 Winery tasting room in the heart of the Funk Zone. Sponsorship opportunities are available and donations to raffle and silent auctions are greatly appreciated.

Proceeds from the event this year will be donated to the Cancer Center of Santa Barbara, a not-for-profit organization providing state-of-the-art cancer treatment and support for patients on the Central Coast.

Since 1949, through the charitable giving of families and foundations, the Cancer Center has stayed in the vanguard of comprehensive outpatient cancer care by retaining highly trained and devoted medical personnel, acquiring the latest technology, and integrating clinical research, patient navigation, and support programs.

For more information, visit www.ccsb.org.

Please contact Martin Brown at 805.770.7251 if you would like to be a part of this fundraising event.

— Jennie Jacobs represents Sansum Clinic.