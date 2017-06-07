Sunday, April 8 , 2018, 3:31 pm | Fair 79º

 
 
 
 

Local Writer a Finalist for International Literary Honor

By Chryss Yost for Santa Barbara Poetry | June 7, 2017 | 8:50 a.m.

Santa Barbara resident Natalie D-Napoleon has been recognized as a finalist for the competitive Penelope Niven Prize in Creative Nonfiction for her story Crossing.

The prize is one of the International Literary Awards presented by the Salem College Center for Women Writers.

D-Napoleon is a writer, singer-songwriter and educator from Fremantle, Australia, who makes her home in Santa Barbara. She has toured and performed internationally for some 20 years. She is a laboratory teaching assistant at the SBCC Writing Center.

D-Napoleon has had creative nonfiction and poetry published in Entropy, The Manifest-Station, and Literary Orphans, including a recent publication in Larry Smith’s The Best Advice in Six Words, alongside Elizabeth Gilbert and Madeleine Albright.

Her story Crossing is about a relationship between a cis-gender woman and a cross-dressing man. Like Marguerite Duras’ The Lover, Crossing is a story about love that transgresses the boundaries set by of society.

It’s a story about young love, sensuous and unflinching; a harsh welcome into adulthood and the complexities of sex and gender norms in a world that continues to be freaked out by the simple act of a man wearing a dress.

D-Napoleon said: "Crossings is a story that includes personal experience and extensive research that I wrote during my master's degree. A lot of people read this story and gave me feedback that I incorporated, so it is great to know my hard work paid off.

"To be a finalist alongside people who have received PEN fellowships and published books give me a boost, especially considering I don't have a book out and have never won a scholarship," she said.

"I credit the time in my MA, and working as a writing tutor and now LTA at the SBCC Writing Center with helping me improve as a writer," she said.

"The judge, Wendy Ortiz is a memoirist whose writing I greatly admire, so it's wonderful to be a finalist in a prize she has judged," she said.

For more about the award, visit https://internationalliteraryawards.org/2017/announcement.

Information about Santa Barbara Poetry is at http://sbpoetry.net.

— Chryss Yost for Santa Barbara Poetry.

 
