Local Writer Craviotto to Give Lecture, Book Signing

The Santa Barbara Trust for Historic Preservation will present Californio, a lecture and book signing by Darlene Craviotto at 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 14, at the Alhecama Theatre, 914 Santa Barbara St.

Craviotto’s latest novel, Californio, is set in late-18th century New Spain (present-day Mexico and California), and tells the story of a group of people whose rural village, Sinaloa, is destroyed by a raging storm. The people of the village must find a way to survive.

The village's men sign up to become soldiers and take their families 1,500 miles north to the unsettled land of California. This is how Felipe, the son of a simple farmer, is betrothed to Petra, the richest girl in Sinaloa.

The marriage is one of convenience, not of love, as they travel the dangerous Camino Real to a new world filled with beauty and brutality. Along the way, their marriage of convenience might turn into love — if only they can survive.

Craviotto, who lives in Goleta, is an actress, screenwriter and author. She has worked professionally in the entertainment industry for some 25 years and has written award-winning works of fiction and nonfiction for the screen, stage and page.

An eighth-generation Californian, Craviotto was born and raised in Santa Barbara, Read more about Californio and Craviotto’s other works at www.darlenecraviotto.com.

Admission to the lecture is free for members of the Santa Barbara Trust for Historic Preservation, with a $5 suggested donation for non-members. A reception will follow the lecture. To pre-order a copy of Californio to pick up the evening of the lecture, visit www.sbthp.org.

Learn more about the Santa Barbara Trust for Historic Preservation at www.sbthp.org.

— Alyssa Kichula for Santa Barbara Trust for Historic Preservation.