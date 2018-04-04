Wednesday, April 4 , 2018, 2:37 pm | Overcast with Haze 59º

 
 
 
 

Local Writer Craviotto to Give Lecture, Book Signing

By Alyssa Kichula for Santa Barbara Trust for Historic Preservation | September 8, 2017 | 3:39 p.m.
Darlene Craviotto’s latest novel, “Californio.” Click to view larger
Darlene Craviotto’s latest novel, “Californio.”

The Santa Barbara Trust for Historic Preservation will present Californio, a lecture and book signing by Darlene Craviotto at 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 14, at the Alhecama Theatre, 914 Santa Barbara St.

Craviotto’s latest novel, Californio, is set in late-18th century New Spain (present-day Mexico and California), and tells the story of a group of people whose rural village, Sinaloa, is destroyed by a raging storm. The people of the village must find a way to survive.

The village's men sign up to become soldiers and take their families 1,500 miles north to the unsettled land of California. This is how Felipe, the son of a simple farmer, is betrothed to Petra, the richest girl in Sinaloa.

The marriage is one of convenience, not of love, as they travel the dangerous Camino Real to a new world filled with beauty and brutality. Along the way, their marriage of convenience might turn into love — if only they can survive.

Craviotto, who lives in Goleta, is an actress, screenwriter and author. She has worked professionally in the entertainment industry for some 25 years and has written award-winning works of fiction and nonfiction for the screen, stage and page.

An eighth-generation Californian, Craviotto was born and raised in Santa Barbara, Read more about Californio and Craviotto’s other works at www.darlenecraviotto.com.

Admission to the lecture is free for members of the Santa Barbara Trust for Historic Preservation, with a $5 suggested donation for non-members. A reception will follow the lecture. To pre-order a copy of Californio to pick up the evening of the lecture, visit www.sbthp.org.

Learn more about the Santa Barbara Trust for Historic Preservation at www.sbthp.org.

— Alyssa Kichula for Santa Barbara Trust for Historic Preservation.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 