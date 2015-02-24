Thursday, June 21 , 2018, 5:44 pm | Fair 66º

 
 
 
 

Business

Dos Pueblos Graduate Danielle Rocha Launches Her Own Bikini Line

The 20-year-old designs and sews each swimwear creation and has entered a nationwide competition for funding

Santa Barbara native Danielle Rocha, 20, designs, sews and sells her own line of bikinis as part of Rocha Swim, a business she launched last year.
Santa Barbara native Danielle Rocha, 20, designs, sews and sells her own line of bikinis as part of Rocha Swim, a business she launched last year. (Gina Potthoff / Noozhawk photo)
By Gina Potthoff, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @ginapotthoff | February 24, 2015 | 8:00 p.m.

As a precocious child, Danielle Rocha toted her fingernail-polish kits along to family gatherings, offering amateur manicures or back rubs for a dollar.

Even then, the Santa Barbara native had an inkling she would one day work for herself instead of laboring for someone else.

Rocha, 20, has since found her dream job — selling handmade bikini swimwear — and she’s hoping fellow locals and bathing suit lovers will help keep the business going.

The Dos Pueblos High School graduate has entered her business, Rocha Swim, into a FedEx small-business grant contest, which will award 10 winners nationwide with a grand prize of $25,000.

Rocha needs votes in order to stay in the running against more than 1,500 other businesses. (You can vote for her once a day by clicking here through the deadline, 9 a.m. March 17.)

“I think that’s why I pushed myself and why I continue to push myself,” she said of the desire to start her own business.

A love of fashion and weekends spent on the beaches of Santa Barbara and Montecito inspired Rocha to create her own designs, buying the proper stretchy material to sew patterns for friends at $25 per Brazilian-inspired, skin-bearing bikini.

Rocha Swim released its first bikini wear line in May 2014, and the second line launched this January, with certain styles already nearly sold out.

Rocha swim
This bikini is one of Rocha Swim's best sellers. (Rocha Swim photo)

She learned to sew after high school by attending De Marcos Fashion Academy for six months fashioning formal evening gowns — cool, but not her thing.

“It just wasn’t exactly me,” she told Noozhawk. “I see what kind of bikinis girls are wearing.”

Rocha’s father made an investment, buying a couple of nicer sewing machines, and she took a three-month Women’s Economic Ventures course to learn the business side of things.

She graduated from the Santa Barbara program in December with honors, having learned the value of her time, networking and material costs — now she sells suit separates for $60 or $70 each — and friends there let Rocha know about the FedEx contest.

“You learn so many different things,” she said, adding that she hopes the grant could help with manufacturing costs. 

Rocha Swim has sold more than 100 bikinis since its inception and has been featured in 708 Magazine and Santa Barbara Life & Style.

Rocha said her family, friends and boyfriend helped immensely with the venture, which this month opened a space within Goleta’s Foundation Press.

She’s working another part-time job and babysits on the side, but she hopes to make Rocha Swim her full-time gig.

Noozhawk staff writer Gina Potthoff can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of John Sener
John Sener
"I am known for tenacity, diligence, honesty, and sound decision making with the ultimate goal of closing every transaction to the satisfaction of all involved parties."

Full Profile >

 
 