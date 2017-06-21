Local Youth Rugby Players Named to All-Star Teams

Youth Sports

Several players from the Santa Barbara Stingrays youth rugby team have been named to the Tri-Counties All-Star varsity and junior varsity squads, reports Darin Siegel, president of Santa Barbara Youth Rugby.

Enzo Gunson (San Marcos High School), Thomas Cassan (Dos Pueblos), and Grant Smith (San Marcos) were selected for the Tri-Counties Varsity All-Star Team.

The JV All-Star team selections include Dillon Roberts (Dos Pueblos), Jesus Villafranco (Dos Pueblos), Tommy Schaeffer (San Marcos), Bryton Park (San Marcos), Gavin Siegel (Dos Pueblos), Rhett Austin ( Dos Pueblos), Billy Mencher (Ventura High), and Zach Lopez ( Bishop Diego).

The Stingrays team members were selected to the Regional All-Star team that competed in Southern California Youth Rugby's SoCal Showcase on May 27, where they played against other All-Star teams and were viewed by the Southern California Rugby Griffins coaching staff, which made selections for the 2017 Griffins teams. Also in attendance were several college coaches, including Army, Cal-Berkeley, Cal Poly San Luis Obispo, Cal State Fullerton, Cal State Northridge, Long Beach State, Pepperdine University, Point Loma Nazarene University, Santa Barbara City College Academy, University of New Mexico, USC, UCSB, and Dartmouth.

There are four sections of SoCal Rugby Boys All-Star teams, which include the Tri-Counties region, Los Angeles region, Orange County region and San Diego region. Each team selects its top 25 players to its all-star team.

Out of this group of Stingrays selected, Zach Lopez, Jesus Villafranco, and Dillion Roberts were named to the 2017 Griffins pool (top 40 club players), and Roberts was selected to the 2017 JV SoCal Griffins team. He is the second Stingray to be named to the Boys Griffins team, the first being senior stand-out Chris Noggle (Dos Pueblos alum) who was recently selected to the U.S. Rugby under-18 team and played in France over spring break this year.

The Griffins have a long and proud history of sending athletes on to the High School All-Americans, Collegiate All-Americans and National 15s and 7s Teams.

Roberts will join the JV SoCal Griffins team at USA Rugby's Regional Cup Tournament in Portland, Ore., on June 23-24. They will play against other top select teams in front of national rugby team selectors.

This past season the Santa Barbara Youth Rugby Stingrays posted an 8-1 record playing teams from Santa Maria, Ventura, San Luis Obispo, Santa Ynez and Arroyo Grande, along with some tournaments. The team qualified for the playoffs in Southern California.

The Stingrays are members of USA Rugby Association and the Southern California Youth Rugby Association. Competition is organized by age, beginning with the under-8 non-contact division. Contact (tackling) is introduced carefully and safely at the U10 level and continues up through the U18 level. U8 through U12 rugby is coed, while older ages are separated by gender.

This summer, there will be an “Introduction to Rugby” program that will be offered to local academically and financially at-risk children as part of United Way’s "Fun in the Sun” summer camp. The program will run from June 19-28 at different elementary schools in the greater Santa Barbara area, including Santa Ynez.

More information on the “Fun in the Sun” camp can be found at: http://www.unitedwaysb.org/fun-sun-0

For additional information about the Santa Barbara Youth Rugby Stingrays visit sbyouthrugby.com or contact SBYR President Darin Siegel at [email protected] or 805-403-0515.

The Stingrays can be found online at https://www.facebook.com/SantaBarbaraYouthRugby and https://www.instagram.com/sbyouthrugby/