Locals Dump Their Docs at Community Shred Day in Goleta

Hundreds of people took advantage of Santa Barbara Bank & Trust’s free Community Shred Day on Wednesday evening in Goleta.
The event, a partnership with KEYT 3, Camino Real Marketplace, the City of Goleta, Iron Mountain, the Santa Barbara County Fire Department and the Sheriff’s Department, took place in the parking lot behind Home Depot) off Santa Felicia Drive.
Throughout the two-hour event, a steady stream of vehicles rolled through the line to drop off all types of paper and file folders. Randy Weiss, Santa Barbara Bank & Trust’s community relations officer, said nearly 300 vehicles were counted.
“It was the most successful shred event yet, and we had great hands-on support from all of our partners,” said Weiss.
