Locals Kami Craig, Sami Hill, Kiley Neushul Help Team USA Secure Olympic Berth

Water Polo

Women's water polo team earns trip to Rio de Janiero by reaching semifinals at qualifying tournament in The Netherlands; Santa Barbara 805 Club youth team is there to witness it

GOUDA, The Netherlands — Santa Barbara’s Kami Craig, Sami Hill and Kiley Neushul helped lead Team USA to a quarterfinal win and a berth in this summer’s Olympic Games at the Olympic Qualification Tournament for women’s water polo Saturday.

Team USA shut out France, 19-0, to earn one of the four berths at stake for the Olympics in Rio de Janeiro this summer.

It will be the first Olympics for Hill and Neushul, both Dos Pueblos High School alums; Craig, a Santa Barbara High alum, played on the gold medal-winning USA team at the London Olympics in 2012.

Craig and Neushul each scored goals against France, and Hill finished with three blocked shots in the second half of play. Laguna Beach’s Mackenzie Fischer led all scorers with six goals.

Neushul said she was “relieved that we finally qualified, but I’m looking forward to playing out the tournament. We will see some of these teams in Rio.”



In the other quarterfinals, Russia defeated Greece in a shootout, Spain ousted host Netherlands, 10-7, and Italy eked out an 8-7 win over Canada. Team USA, Russia, Spain and Italy will join Australia, China, Hungary and Brazil for the Olympic competition this summer.



Tournament play continues Sunday as Team USA meets Spain in the first semifinal and Italy faces Russia in the second. The winners will clash in Monday’s championship.

Emotions were running high at Gouda’s swim stadium, particularly during the host country’s loss to Spain in a nationally televised game that ended the 2008 Olympic champion’s bid for the 2016 Games.



The Santa Barbara 805 Water Polo youth team arrived in Zeist, Netherlands, on Thursday for the club’s biannual training trip with the Dutch youth national team.

The Santa Barbara girls —including Ryann Neushul and Abbi Hill, the younger sisters of Sami Hill and Kiley Neushul — attended Friday’s game in Gouda and congratulated Team USA after the game.

Paige Hauschild, who played for the senior National Team at last year’s FINA Intercontinental Cup, reconnected with teammates competing at the qualifier.



Rio will be Craig’s third Olympic Games and an opportunity to defend the gold medal she won in London — the first in USA women’s water polo history.

Hill and Neushul won the FINA World Championship last summer and now have an opportunity to play in their first-ever Olympic Games. Both are excited to qualify, “but we still have work to do — we aren’t done yet,” said Neushul, who led Dos Pueblos to four-straight CIF water polo titles.



All three women grew up playing water polo in Santa Barbara and were thrilled to see the next generation at the game, especially their younger sisters.

Craig recalled training as a youth in Australia and the “unforgettable experience of traveling and training with teammates abroad.”



At the post-game gathering, Team USA coach Adam Krikorian congratulated the team on playing water polo at a level that “no water polo team has ever achieved before. It gets me emotional thinking about it because it just shows that this team is more about the team than themselves. That’s why coaching them has been a blast.”

“I’m thankful we won mostly because now I get an opportunity to coach them again for another four months,” he said.



Watching three of our own qualify for the Olympics was a thrill for Santa Barbara coaches and parents. Kami Craig, Sami Hill, Kodi Hill and Kiley Neushul are an inspiration to the next generation of Santa Barbara water polo players, many of whom are preparing to make their mark in the collegiate ranks and on Team USA’s cadet, youth and junior national teams.

— Peter Neushul is a local freelance writer and the father of Team USA player Kiley Neushul.