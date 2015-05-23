Wednesday, June 6 , 2018, 5:06 am | Fair 51º

 
 
 
 

Locals Rally at State Capitol for Disability Capitol Action Day

By Roy Fuentes for Independent Living Resource Center | updated logo | May 23, 2015 | 3:05 p.m.

A contingent from the Independent Living Resource Center took the train to Sacramento from Santa Barbara for the 12th annual Disability Capitol Action Day. Among those on the trip were Jacob Lesner Buxton, Danny Drennan and Bonnie Elliott, Roy Fuentes, Anthony Gonzales, David Harrell, Richard Nelson, Kathleen Riel and Jorge Uribe. (Independent Living Resource Center photo)
Nearly a dozen Central Coast residents were among thousands who gathered at the Capitol in Sacramento earlier this week for the 12th annual Disability Capitol Action Day.

Coordinated by the Disability Action Coalition, the event is one of the largest and most diverse cross-disability legislative opportunities in the nation. On Wednesday, people of cross disabilities and their allies lobbied legislators on issues ranging from living independently under the Americans with Disabilities Act to restoring in-home support services funding to increasing funding for the State Supplemental Payment program to cultural competency training for police.

The event included a resource fair, an educational rally, live entertainment, speeches and networking.

Several Central Coast residents took Amtrak to Sacramento to represent the Independent Living Resource Center of Santa Barbara, San Luis Obispo and Ventura counties.

Among the locals on hand were Jacob Lesner Buxton, Danny Drennan, Bonnie Elliott, Roy Fuentes, Anthony Gonzales, David Harrell, Richard Nelson, Kathleen Riel and Jorge Uribe.

While in Sacramento, the group met with state Sen. Hannah-Beth Jackson, D-Santa Barbara, and Assemblymen Katcho Achadjian, R-San Luis Obispo, and Das Williams, D-Santa Barbara.

​— Roy Fuentes represents the Independent Living Resource Center.

