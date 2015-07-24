Tuesday, June 5 , 2018, 10:56 am | Fog/Mist 61º

 
 
 
 

Location of Iconic Linden Avenue Restaurant Now for Lease

By Ted Hoagland for Hayes Commercial Group | July 24, 2015 | 12:39 p.m.

Home to one of Carpinteria’s beloved family restaurants, 699 Linden Ave. has been purchased by a local investor.

Tony’s restaurant closed for business after the family decided to sell, represented by Dan Moll of Hayes Commercial Group. This sale fetched the highest price per square foot on record for a retail building in Carpinteria.

 

The property is a few blocks from the beach on the popular Linden Avenue retail corridor. Established by the late Anthony “Tony” Borrello and his wife Antoinette “Toni” in 1962, Tony’s was a family owned and operated Italian restaurant and a local favorite for decades. 

The Borrello family is grateful to the community for all the great relationships, fun events and happy memories that Tony’s help create. 

“This sale marks the end of an era for the Carpinteria community, because it says a fond farewell to a respected, multi-generational business,” Dan Moll said. 

Under new ownership, the restaurant building is currently for lease, listed by Francois DeJohn and Steve Hayes of Hayes Commercial Group, who represented the buyer.

Across the street at 686 Linden Ave, the Sly’s restaurant building is listed for sale by Moll as well, though Sly’s will remain in business on a long-term lease. Moll has represented the seller of the last two properties sold on Linden Avenue.

"We would highly recommend Dan's services," said the sellers of 699 Linden Ave.

—Ted Hoagland represents the Hayes Commercial Group.

